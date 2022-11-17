Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $8.05

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.66. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 12,084 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBR shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
