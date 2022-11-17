Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $8.05

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.66. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 12,084 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBR shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,462,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 390,626 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

