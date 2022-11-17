Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 438,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 196,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

