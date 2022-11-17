Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 6,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,310,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
The firm has a market cap of $767.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
