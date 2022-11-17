Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 6,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,310,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $767.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.