ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ChannelAdvisor Price Performance
NYSE:ECOM remained flat at $23.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,802,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.