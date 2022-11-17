ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

NYSE:ECOM remained flat at $23.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $198,673 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,802,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.