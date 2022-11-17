Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $223,200.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,327.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charah Solutions Stock Up 18.9 %

CHRA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 546,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,111. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 439.19% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Articles

