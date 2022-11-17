Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell Sells 855 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
NYSE:CRL traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.53. 1,250,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,366. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $396.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.