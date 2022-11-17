Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell Sells 855 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.53. 1,250,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,366. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $396.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.