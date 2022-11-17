Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.79.
Shares of GTLS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.34. 9,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
