Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.79.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.34. 9,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 702.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chart Industries by 66.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 130.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $20,301,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

