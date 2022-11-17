Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $388.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $703.65.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

