Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $388.91 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $703.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

