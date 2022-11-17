Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 873,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,602.8 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:CWSRF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWSRF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Further Reading

