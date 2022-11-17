Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Director Acquires C$86,400.00 in Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,191.36.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 411.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.51. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$7.58 and a one year high of C$13.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,060.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

CSH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

