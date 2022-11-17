Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Sharon Sallows purchased 10,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 411.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$7.58 and a one year high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,060.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.