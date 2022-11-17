Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 208,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

