Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 24,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

