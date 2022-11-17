Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,381,520. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $497.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.59. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

