Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Financial Analysis

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 26.07% 37.97% 16.85% PrimeEnergy Resources 24.89% 16.25% 8.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 2.30 $6.33 billion $19.20 5.20 PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million 1.90 $2.10 million $10.79 7.23

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 1 12 0 2.92 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $113.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

