Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance
Shares of CHKR stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.47.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.