Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells $1,238,397.16 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. 2,604,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,535. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Chewy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

