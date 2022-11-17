Chia Price Tops $31.05 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.05 or 0.00186084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $176.31 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,677,270 coins and its circulating supply is 5,677,857 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

