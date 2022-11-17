Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.

Children’s Place Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 951,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.07. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.