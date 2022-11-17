China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

