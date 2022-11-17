Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

