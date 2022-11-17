Choreo LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,015. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60.

