Choreo LLC Has $374,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after buying an additional 104,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $10.91 on Thursday, hitting $525.10. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.