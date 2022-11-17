Choreo LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $473.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.10. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

