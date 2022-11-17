Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

NYSE CB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.20. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,523. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

