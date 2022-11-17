Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Decreased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

CI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.82. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,233. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

