Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 21,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CNK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,045. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.01.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
