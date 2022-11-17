Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 21,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,045. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cinemark Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

