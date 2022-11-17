Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

