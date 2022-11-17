Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 714,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,169 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 159,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,188,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,558,000 after buying an additional 149,726 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 148,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

