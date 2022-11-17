Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 34,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 519,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,365,068. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

