Citigroup Raises CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $26.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIR. StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
CIRCOR International Stock Performance
NYSE:CIR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 2.13. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
