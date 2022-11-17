Citigroup Raises CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $26.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIR. StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 2.13. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

