Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Acquires $74,307.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CEO Gerald Shields purchased 24,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,327. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Citizens Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CIA stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

