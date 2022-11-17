Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Alphonse Valbrune Sells 29,752 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

