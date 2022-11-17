Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of CLVR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,870. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Clever Leaves

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Clever Leaves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clever Leaves has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.