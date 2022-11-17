Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00. 108,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 373,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Cloopen Group Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $148.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Cloopen Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cloopen Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

