Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NET traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 38,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,648. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

