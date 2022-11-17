Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NET traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 38,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,648. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

