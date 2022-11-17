Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 738,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Codiak BioSciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,147. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 3,540,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,013,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDAK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.41.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.