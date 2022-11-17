Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 738,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Codiak BioSciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,147. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance
CDAK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.41.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.