Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 754.18%.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $278,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,590 shares of company stock worth $584,168. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 136.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

