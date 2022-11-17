Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $73,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.