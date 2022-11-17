Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

