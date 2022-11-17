Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 34,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,824. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

