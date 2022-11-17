Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 34,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,824. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.
In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
