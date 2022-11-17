Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 13,968 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,440 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,997.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 965,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,320,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.