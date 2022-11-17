Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 2,575 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

