Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

EBR opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

