Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.