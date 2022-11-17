Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.