Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after acquiring an additional 653,698 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.32 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

