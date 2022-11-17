Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $582,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

GM stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

