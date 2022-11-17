Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

