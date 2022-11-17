Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 40.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.